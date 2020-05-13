Geraldine "Deanie" Peterson, 66, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home in Ovid, Colorado. Deanie was born on September 26, 1953, in Denver, CO, to Gerald and Pauline (Janosec) Hughes. Deanie attended Julesburg schools graduating in 1971. She played clarinet in the band, was a cheerleader, was in pep club, and loved dancing and hanging out with her friends. Deanie married Mike Machamer in 1971. They had three children - Aimee, Tony, and Kelley. For many years, Deanie was able to be a stay-at-home mom, a role that she loved. She started working outside of the home when they started Agri-Tire. Deanie started working for Eastern Colorado Services for the Developmentally Disabled (ECSDD) in 1986 at Al-Mar Residential facility in Julesburg, CO. She enjoyed working with the clients and her co-workers. She held various positions with ECSDD until she retired in 2018 as a Residential Director in Sterling, CO. In 1988, Deanie married John Peterson. For most of their marriage they lived on the farm south of Ovid, CO. Deanie loved the country - she loved the views, her flowers, and hosting many family visits and celebrations. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and cherished every moment she had with each of them. Deanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Nelle Hughes, and Joseph and Mary Janosec; her mother and father, Gerald and Pauline Hughes; her brother, Tom Van Horn; her sister, Kathy (Hughes) Purcell; and son-in-law, Tom Edwards. She is survived by her husband, John Peterson; her aunt (whom was like a mother to her), Shirley Hughes; her children Aimee Edwards, Tony (and Janelle) Machamer, Kelley (and Seth) Hendrickson, Curt Peterson, and Camalla Peterson; her grandchildren; her sister, Lisa (Hughes) Schimonitz; Don (and Connie) Hughes; Ashley (and Vince) Junglas and family; Shea Hughes (and Inna Uretsky) and family; and Bill (and Mary) Hughes and family. Memorials in Deanie's memory will be donated to Hospice of the Plains. Condolences can be shared at prairiehillsjulesburg.com. A celebration of Deanie's life and inurnment will be held at a later date. Prairie Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store