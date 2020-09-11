1/1
Germaine Boyer
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Germaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Germaine "Frenchie" Lillian Boyer, 100 of Sterling, CO passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Visitation and family to receive friends will be held from 2 - 5 p.m., Sunday, September 13 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 14 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Associate Pastor Richard Flores officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Germaine was born August 11, 1920 in Biddeford, Maine to Ernest Soulard and Alma (Roy) Soulard. She attended school in Biddeford, Maine. She worked many years at various schools as a cook. Frenchie enjoyed going to yard sales and loved to go to dances. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Alma; husbands Harold Carver, Harold Marick and Laurence Boyer, Sr.; brothers Ralph, Leo, Armand, Eddy, Paul and Victor Soulard and sister Noella Chabot. Frenchie is survived by her daughters Joan Carver of Essex Junction, VT and Carol Sidman and husband Mark of Wheatland, WY.; granddaughters Jamie Hargadin and husband Brent of Hudson, CO, Amy Lapierre and husband Rich of Mapleville, RI and Emily Bennett and husband Lance of West Kingston, RI; grandson Jeremy Peake and wife Mindi of Fountain, CO; great-grandsons: Jakob Bennett of West Kingston, RI, Nick Lapierre and Lauren Lamirande of Ashland, MA, Joe Lapierre of Albuquerque, NM, Jaxon Keeler of Hudson, CO, Justiz Keeler of Hudson, CO, Noah Peake of Fountain, CO, Caelib Gustafson of Ft. Sill, OK; great-granddaughters: Abigail Bennett of West Kingston, RI and Alexis Gustafson of Fountain, CO. Contributions may be made in Frenchie's name to Calvary Baptist Church, 302 N. 8th Ave., Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved