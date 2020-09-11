Germaine "Frenchie" Lillian Boyer, 100 of Sterling, CO passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Visitation and family to receive friends will be held from 2 - 5 p.m., Sunday, September 13 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 14 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Associate Pastor Richard Flores officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Germaine was born August 11, 1920 in Biddeford, Maine to Ernest Soulard and Alma (Roy) Soulard. She attended school in Biddeford, Maine. She worked many years at various schools as a cook. Frenchie enjoyed going to yard sales and loved to go to dances. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Alma; husbands Harold Carver, Harold Marick and Laurence Boyer, Sr.; brothers Ralph, Leo, Armand, Eddy, Paul and Victor Soulard and sister Noella Chabot. Frenchie is survived by her daughters Joan Carver of Essex Junction, VT and Carol Sidman and husband Mark of Wheatland, WY.; granddaughters Jamie Hargadin and husband Brent of Hudson, CO, Amy Lapierre and husband Rich of Mapleville, RI and Emily Bennett and husband Lance of West Kingston, RI; grandson Jeremy Peake and wife Mindi of Fountain, CO; great-grandsons: Jakob Bennett of West Kingston, RI, Nick Lapierre and Lauren Lamirande of Ashland, MA, Joe Lapierre of Albuquerque, NM, Jaxon Keeler of Hudson, CO, Justiz Keeler of Hudson, CO, Noah Peake of Fountain, CO, Caelib Gustafson of Ft. Sill, OK; great-granddaughters: Abigail Bennett of West Kingston, RI and Alexis Gustafson of Fountain, CO. Contributions may be made in Frenchie's name to Calvary Baptist Church, 302 N. 8th Ave., Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store