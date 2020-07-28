Gladys "Darlene" Torrey, 85 of Peetz passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Sterling. Viewing will be held from 2 - 4 p.m., Thursday, July 30 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 31 at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Kristie Firme as officiant. Gladys Darlene Torrey was born on March 26, 1935, in Wheatland, WY to Sterling and Elizabeth (Deyo) Bostwick. Darlene received her early education at Chugwater, WY, graduating from Chugwater High School in 1953. Darlene married Chuck Torrey on November 29, 1953 in Chugwater, WY. The couple then moved to Padroni, CO in 1954, where Chuck worked for the McEndaffer-Torrey Cattle Company until he was injured in 1976. Darlene and the kids moved to Peetz, CO in 1978. Darlene enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading, eating out and riding around seeing the sights. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Chuck on August 18, 1977 and longtime companion Dean Bules. Darlene is survived by her children Guy Joe Torrey of Peetz, CO, Connie Torrey and David of Peetz, CO and Sherri Torrey of Sterling, CO; sister Elaine Allison and husband Eldon of Wheatland, WY; several nieces, nephews and cousins and longtime family friend NaDean Meier. Contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.