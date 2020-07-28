1/1
Gladys "Darlene" Torrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys "Darlene" Torrey, 85 of Peetz passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Sterling. Viewing will be held from 2 - 4 p.m., Thursday, July 30 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 31 at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Kristie Firme as officiant. Gladys Darlene Torrey was born on March 26, 1935, in Wheatland, WY to Sterling and Elizabeth (Deyo) Bostwick. Darlene received her early education at Chugwater, WY, graduating from Chugwater High School in 1953. Darlene married Chuck Torrey on November 29, 1953 in Chugwater, WY. The couple then moved to Padroni, CO in 1954, where Chuck worked for the McEndaffer-Torrey Cattle Company until he was injured in 1976. Darlene and the kids moved to Peetz, CO in 1978. Darlene enjoyed gardening, crafts, reading, eating out and riding around seeing the sights. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Chuck on August 18, 1977 and longtime companion Dean Bules. Darlene is survived by her children Guy Joe Torrey of Peetz, CO, Connie Torrey and David of Peetz, CO and Sherri Torrey of Sterling, CO; sister Elaine Allison and husband Eldon of Wheatland, WY; several nieces, nephews and cousins and longtime family friend NaDean Meier. Contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved