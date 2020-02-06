|
|
Gladys C. Wagner, 99 of Sterling passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Devonshire Acres. Visitation will be held at 1 - 4 p.m., Today, February 6 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 7 at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Hays officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Gladys was born October 1, 1920 in Sterling, Colorado to Rudolph Dermer and Mollie Kaufman Dermer. She married Lawrence Wagner February 25, 1945 in Sterling, Colorado. She was a very active member of Peace Lutheran Church, Mary Martha Circle and the Ladies Sewing Club. Gladys enjoyed dancing and Dutch Hop and loved gardening, cooking, baking, canning and quilting. She worked many years as a CNA at Sterling Heights Nursing Home and Devonshire Acres. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence in 2015; siblings Helen Brunkhardt, Albert Dermer and Harry Dermer and great grandson Trey Wagner. Gladys is survived by her sons Darrel Wagner and wife Beryl and Steve Wagner and wife Jackie all of Sterling; 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church 1404 S. 9th Ave., Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 6, 2020