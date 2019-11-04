|
It is with Deep Sorrow that we announce that Glen Gregory passed from this earthly life on October 17, 2019 after a long and very courageous fight with cancer. Glen was 79 years of age. He was surrounded by his loving family. Glen had a great sense of humor, and never lost it, even after he became very ill. A Memorial Service will be held on November 23, 2019 at 10:30 am, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling, Colorado, with Michele Witherspoon officiating. Glen was born in Moultrie, Georgia on a rainy Thursday night on August 15, 1940 to George and Versie (Davis) Gregory. He graduated from Moultrie High School in 1958. AKA, "Bear" to his classmates. Glen went to the University of Georgia on a full football scholarship and graduated in 1963. He was all of his life, a Georgia Bulldog. Glen was involved in the Computer Software business for more than 48 years. For 29 years, he jointly owned a computer software business (ACI) with his wife, Dowene. Glen's hobbies were being with family, socializing with friends with a drink in hand, and tinkering in the garage. He took on any and every household project and car problem, viewing it as a new challenge to conquer. Glen was not a store shopper, but did he love to research products and order from his laptop computer. Glen loved to have family and friends visit from out of town and plan the excursions, being an excellent tour guide. And Glen loved to cook. Always finding new recipes to barbeque on the grill, or smoke on his Kamato, or on the stove top. Everyone that got to eat his creations, and he always made modifications to the recipes, considered themselves very lucky. Glen was a one of a kind, kind of man, and certainly the definition of a Leo. Glen and his wife of 43 years, Dowene, loved to travel together. They made many business trips around the United States, Alaska, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and Panama. They enjoyed many vacation trips throughout the United States, Hawaii, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Fuji, and St. Lucia. Glen loved his two sons, Glen and Chris, daughter-in-law Paige, grandson, Jake, and granddaughter Laney. He truly cherished their visits. Glen is survived by his loving wife, Dowene, son Glen (Paige), Grandson Jake, Granddaughter Laney of Marietta GA, son Chris of Atlanta, GA, sister, Pat Bowker, of Charlotte, TN. Dowene's mother, Jenevieve Manuello DeSoto, brother-in-law Geno (Kathie) Manuello, sister-in-laws Carole (Ken) Bretz Tammie Malone, all of Sterling, CO, Vickie (Jim) Cecil of Cope, CO, and Shellie (Bill) Haragan of Port Charlotte, FL, 12 nieces and nephews, and 22 great nieces and nephews. The family is very thankful for all of the wonderful care, and medical expertise that Glen received from Scripps Clinic in San Diego. Contributions may be made in Glen's name to a .
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 4, 2019