Glenda Smith, 73, died on Friday, March 20, at her home in Thornton, Colo. Burial will be at the Broomfield Commons Cemetery in Broomfield, Colo. Glenda was born in 1946 in Sterling and grew up on a dryland farm near Willard. She was the fourth of five children born to Georgia and Joe Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Phil; son Steve Helbert, his wife Siri Mehus and daughter Mina of Seattle; two other grandchildren, Dylan and Caleb; sisters Josephine Matros and Charlene Wells; Josephine's husband Ken; and numerous nephews and nieces. Glenda's brothers, Robert and George, preceded her in death. Also preceding her were her great-aunt and uncle, Betty and Glenn Kilmer, who having no children of their own, virtually adopted Glenda and treated her as their own daughter. Glenda worked in newspapers for 20 years, first at two newspapers in Kansas: the Salina Journal and Hutchinson News, and then at The Olympian in Olympia, Wash. At The Olympian, her 1981 series of three articles, "Shannon Sees With New Eyes," won third place in Northwest regional competition from the Society of Professional Journalists. She and Phil moved to Colorado, where they both grew up, in 1994.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 27, 2020