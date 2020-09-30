We saw the passing of one of Logan Counties most prominent community servants. Gloria Kaiser lost a 3-year battle to Leukemia on September 24th at the age of 77. Gloria grew up in the small community of Iliff, Colorado. She graduated Colorado State University in 1965 with a Bachelors degree in Social Science and was a member of the Deans List. In 1966, she married her life-long partner Adrian Kaiser. Gloria and Adrian settled in Sterling, assuming the farming operations known as Dickenson Livestock. They later established Kaiser Family Farms and became the owners of the operation that had been in the family for nearly 70 years. Gloria also worked as a case worker for several years placing orphaned children with their adoptive families. In 1970, she entered the long-term care industry as the medical record director at Sterling Heights Nursing Home until the home lost funding and was forced to shut down. Realizing that this was not acceptable for a community in need of such a facility, she along with Elaine Levy and Dr. John Elliff gathered 14 shareholders and started the first phase of Devonshire Acres in 1979. This was a 3-phase project completed in 1984. The long-term care community is comprised of skilled nursing/rehab beds, assisted living, and independent apartments. Gloria was an active member of Rotary, Pastoral Council and was on the board of Colorado Federal Savings Bank. As administrator of Devonshire Acres, Gloria spent her life assisting families with their needs in the latter stages of life. Gloria served as a licensed administrator for over 40 years and assisted in the operations up until her passing. Gloria loved working in her garden which consisted of various produce and an extensive flower garden. Her favorite flowers were roses and mums. Gloria is survived by husband, Adrian Kaiser, children, Lori Batterman (spouse Tom Batterman) and Adria Paxton (spouse Andy Paxton) and Grand Children, Casey Scofield, Jessica Batterman, Hunter Paxton and Ailey Paxton. As a dedicated parishioner, funeral services will be held at St. Anthony's Church on October 3rd. Rosary will begin at 9:00 with Mass to follow at 9:30. Due to Covid-19 concerns, in lieu of lunch, we will celebrate in the spring with a memorial to commemorate the grand opening of the Devonshire Acres Green House. Donations may be given to the Devonshire Acres greenhouse fund, 1330 Sidney Avenue, Sterling, CO 80751. For those that cannot attend, Tennant Funeral Home will be live streaming the ceremony at facebook.com/tenna ntfuneralhomes/.

