Gloria J. Sandstedt, 82 passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Denver. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, May 2 and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, May 3 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 3 at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Jodie Harless officiating. Gloria was born December 24, 1936 in Omaha, Nebraska to Stanley and Loretta (Laherty) Brant. She graduated from South High School in Omaha in 1955. She started her career with Frontier Airlines as a flight attendant. Gloria met Neil Robert Sandstedt and the couple was married on August 24, 1962. After getting married she decided to stay at home to care for her family. She was a devoted wife and mother. She returned to the travel industry a couple years after Neil passed away and she worked at First Choice Travel and later the Sterling Travel Agency. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, animals and loved to travel and sit by the ocean side and on the beach. She was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Neil and her brother Kenneth Brant. Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Kara Bailey and Erika Sandstedt both of Denver. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Humane Society.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 2, 2019