Gloria Walsh, 94, died July 14, 2019 at her home in Sterling. A family memorial was held on Monday, July 22 at Tennant Funeral Home. Gloria was born June 19, 1925 and raised in Kerrville, Texas. After graduating from Tivy High School in 1943, she attended the University of Texas majoring in English Literature. Post college, Gloria worked in the secretarial pod for Humble Oil Company (Exxon) in Houston, TX. It was there that she met the love of her life, Frank Walsh, a petroleum engineer, who was also employed by Humble. Frank and Gloria were married July 15, 1950 at her parents' home in Kerrville. Her two sons, Bill and David, were born in Houston in 1951 and 1954. In 1955, the family moved to Sterling due to Frank's work. Gloria and Frank continued living in Sterling for the rest of their lives; Frank passed away in December 2013. Gloria was a member of PEO and had many cherished friendships in northeast Colorado. Gloria and Frank were very philanthropic. The list of local projects, organizations, and causes that Gloria and Frank have so generously supported over the years is extensive to say the least. In 2008, their donation enabled the establishment of the David Walsh Cancer Center. Gloria is survived by son Bill; daughter-in-law Kathie Walsh; grandchildren Rory Walsh-Miller and husband Jason; Frank Walsh III and wife Kara; Carlin Walsh and wife Michelle; and Darrin Walsh; great-grandchildren Frank Walsh IV, Wren Miller, Oona Miller, Fiona Walsh, Fallon Walsh, and Finley Walsh. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Gober Gibson, her husband, Frank Walsh Jr., and son, David Walsh. Donations can be made to the David Walsh Cancer Center, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 27, 2019