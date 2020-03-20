|
Mr. Hummel was born in 1938, educated and married his loving wife of 60 years, Suzanne, in Sterling, Colorado in 1959. After short stays in Denver and Boulder, Colorado, where he managed stores for Allied Supermarkets, doing business as K-Mart Foods, he was transferred to El Paso in 1967. From 1972 through 1999 he was employed with Tri-State Wholesale Grocers where he held several positions, including Director of Purchasing and also Director of Advertising and Promotions. From 1999 until retirement in September 2006 he was employed in the corporate advertising office of Big 8 Supermarkets. He was blessed with three sons and a daughter. Son David lives in Sterling, Colorado with his wife Missy and their two daughters: Kristin (husband Steven) and Kelsey. Daughter Lori and her husband Glyn Davis who live in San Angelo, Texas with their sons Shane and Troy, and daughter Shayla. He also has a great granddaughter Hadley in Sterling. Gordon is survived by his sister Imogene and her husband Walt Getz, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. His first-born son Rick and last-born son Russell went to be with our Lord in 1981 and 1994 respectively. Mr. Hummel became a member of Cielo Vista Church in 1971, where throughout the many years he was a faithful attender and loving servant. He spent many years serving the youth of the Eastside as a member of the Eastwood Optimist Club. Coaching in their sports programs, leading many of their fundraisers as well as holding several club offices including club president. Of the things he enjoyed doing the most was spending time with the children and their families whenever he could and the major annual trips and cruises taken over the last several years. The family appreciates and would like to thank all of the medical staff at Del Sol Medical Center and Hospice El Paso for your many acts of loving kindness during his illness. Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Cielo Vista Church in El Paso, Texas.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 20, 2020