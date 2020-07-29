Gordon Vallier

Gordon Leroy Vallier, 74 of Peetz, CO passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. A graveside celebration of Gordon's life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 31 at Peetz Cemetery with Pastor Jodie Harless as officiant. Gordon's family requests that you bring a lawn chair to the service for seating. Gordon was born February 10, 1946 in Sidney, Nebraska to Henry Howard Vallier and Eileen Pearl (Dallegge) Vallier. Gordon married Sandra Joyce Trojanovich on July 18, 1970 and the couple just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Gordon served in the US Army National Guard for 6 years and was honorably discharged as a Spec-4 in Artillery and Communications. Gordon was a wheat farmer and the owner in the partnership of Valli Vu Dairy. He served and was the President of Peetz Farmers' Cooperative Advisory Board for 13 years, was a member of Logan County Extension Advisory Board, Mountain Empire Dairyman's Association Board, Board of Directors of FHA Farm Loans, Famers Union Member of Logan County, a longtime member of Peetz Community Methodist Church and was a boy scout volunteer leader. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Eileen and his daughter Erika Lynne Vallier Shepard. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sandra; son Brian K. Vallier of Parker, CO; grandchildren Brenden D. Shepard, Jaxon K. Vallier and Dylan C. Vallier; step-grandchildren Gannon, Caden and Taelyn Holdsworth; sister Carol Vallier Rockwell of Alliance, NE and brother Donald R. Vallier of Peetz, CO. Contributions may be made in Gordon's memory to Hospice of the Plains or Peetz Community Methodist Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

