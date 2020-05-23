Grace K. Blankenbeckler, 83, of Sterling, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Brush, CO. Graveside inurnment service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Grace was born on November 26, 1936 in Iliff, CO to Fred Sanders and Josephine Scheck. She attended Sterling schools graduating from Sterling High School in 1954. On May 18, 1960 Grace married Edwin Blankenbeckler in Sterling. They had their 60th wedding anniversary on May 18th. During Grace's early years she was a waitress in her mother's restaurants. Later on, she waitressed for Ruth and Harold Baker for several years at the Big B. After waitressing she worked for Gene and Denise Tiedgen at Coast to Coast and True Value for 17 years. Then after Coast to Coast closed she worked at the Crown House. After retiring from Crown House she enjoyed monthly lunches and get togethers with Vy, Marlene, & Ramona. Grace enjoyed word searches and crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She was also an avid bowler and bowled in state and national tournaments. She enjoyed working the Farmers Markets in Sterling and Sidney with her niece Debbie. She loved spending time with family, especially her time with her grandchildren. All the kids and grandkids loved grandma's cooking, especially her fried chicken. Grace is survived by her husband Edwin, son David Blankenbeckler and wife Marijean of Longmont, CO, son Darrin Blankenbeckler and wife Julie of Sterling, daughter Sandra Hasch of Greeley, CO, grandchildren Caitlyn Blankenbeckler of Ft. Collins, CO, Ashley Blankenbeckler and fiancé Chris of Buena Vista, CO, Colton Blankenbeckler of Buena Vista, CO, Garrett Hasch of Greeley, CO, step-grandchildren Luke Nelson of Longmont, CO, Abbigail Prather, of Firestone, CO, Aaron Nelson of Cheyenne, WY, brother-in-laws Glenn Neel of Sterling and Ronald Rickert of Powell, WY, sister-in-law Peachie Fritzler of Sterling, 5 step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Fred Sanders, mother Josephine Fields, step-father Pete Fields, sisters Mary Rickert and Dorothy Neel, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Orville and Willa Deane Harvey, brother-in-law Albert Fritzler, mother-in-law Leora Blankenbeckler and father-in-law William Blankenbeckler. Memorials can be made in honor of Grace to the Alzheimer's Association c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 23, 2020.