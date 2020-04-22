|
|
Gracie Mae (Hale) Haley Donoho went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was 95 years young. A viewing will be held from 10 am to 4pm on Thursday, April 23 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Gracie will be going home to Oklahoma for a private interment, McRay Funeral Home of Chickasha, Oklahoma will be handling the arrangements for a public viewing in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Gracie was born August 20, 1924 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Vera Wilma Amerson Hale and Joseph Louis Hale. She was the oldest of seven children. Gracie grew up in Amber, Oklahoma. She married Loyd Wilson Haley on September 15, 1941 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. During the great depression, the Haleys farmed in various areas of Oklahoma and later moved to California where she worked in the shipyards during WWII. Their daughter, Barbara Jeanne, was born September 13, 1942 in Mesa, Arizona, and son, Jerry Wilson, was born January 9, 1949 after the family had returned to Chickasha, Oklahoma. The family moved to Sterling, Colorado in 1954, and Wilson opened Wilson Haley Water Service and Oil Field Equipment. Gracie returned to Chickasha, Oklahoma in the 1970s, and later married Edward K. Donoho. Gracie was a hard worker and was very proud of that fact. She worked in several clothing shops in Sterling, and when she moved back to Chickasha, Oklahoma, she went to work at 1st National Bank and Trust Company of Chickasha, retiring at age 78. She also co-owned and helped manage the Plaza Music Center in Chickasha with her husband. She and Ed had a gospel group and they would entertain at nursing homes. When Ed fell ill, Gracie took care of him at the nursing home and even cooked for him, taking food to the nursing home daily until he passed in 2006. Grandma Gracie loved her birds in the backyard, her dogs, and her grandkids. When she was still residing in Chickasha, she was very particular how her yard work was done, and she always made sure it was done correctly. She spent many a night at the senior center in Chickasha dancing. The family will always remember her cooking and the big holiday dinners she would fix. No one ever said Gracie was boring as she was a fiery redhead and always had something going on. Even after she moved to Baptist Village Assisted Living in Oklahoma City, the facility put her to work delivering the mail to her co-residents. She was preceded in death by husband Edward Donoho; her brothers: Louis, Buster, Charles, Phillip and Paul and granddaughter Kimberly Harris. Gracie is survived by her brother, Harold (Janette) of Plano, Texas; her daughter Barbara Lapp of Sterling, Colorado; son Jerry Haley (Dee) of Fort Morgan, Colorado and daughter Verna Eaglin (Larry) of Midway, Arkansas; grandchildren Christine Kloberdanz (Jeff), Leland "Butch" Lapp (Tracy) of Sterling, Colorado, Dena Phillips (Wes) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Tammy Jo Haley of Holyoke, Colorado, Sarah Glennon (Shane) of Centennial, Colorado, and Will Harris of Edwards, Colorado and four great grandchildren Jamie Cunningham (Jeff) of Aurora, Colorado, Jacob Lapp (Kaitie) of Loveland, Colorado, and Ryder and Roman Glennon of Denver, Colorado.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020