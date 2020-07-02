1/1
Gregory Burkholder
1969 - 2020
Gregory "Greg" A. Burkholder, 51, of Sterling, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. Private family Rosary and Vigil services will be held Wednesday, July 1st. Private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 2nd at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Following the cemetery services a reception will be held at the Event Center at the Logan County Fairgrounds starting at 1:00 p.m. open to all friends and family to attend. Greg was born May 8, 1969 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland to Larry and Phyllis (Savolt) Burkholder. He attended grades K-5 at Hagen Elementary, 5-12 in Peetz, and then played football and attended Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, CO. On September 16, 1995 Greg married Karen Lousberg in Sterling. Greg owned and operated Elm Street Liquor for the past 20 years, where he always enjoyed seeing his customers and the conversations they would have at the store. Greg was an avid Bronco fan, enjoyed volunteering for the Sterling Community Fund Gala, but most of all loved watching his kids in their various activities throughout the years. Greg is survived by wife Karen, daughter Shaylyn, sons Austin and Brock, and parents Larry and Phyllis Burkholder. He was preceded in death by his grandfather LaVern Wayne Burkholder, grandfather Paul Kaiser Sr., uncle Mike Burkholder, uncle Monty Kinoshita, grandparents Peter and Katherine Savolt, uncle Bill Savolt, and mother-in-law Vay Lousberg. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Greg Burkholder Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
