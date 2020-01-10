|
Guido Facchinello, 89 of Sterling passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Devonshire Acres. Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12 with family receiving friends from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Vigil Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Michael Bodzioch as celebrant. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Guido was born February 21, 1930 in Padroni, Colorado to Attilio and Linda (Mansuetti) Facchinello. He graduated from Iliff High School in 1948. He served in the U.S Army and was honorably discharged in 1960. Guido married Margaret Bianco on February 5, 1955 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Sterling. Guido was a lifelong farmer and rancher. He was a longtime member of the BPOE Lodge #1336, Jake Uhrig VFW Post 3541, Young Farmers and was a 4-H leader for the Iliff Hardy Workers. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Sharon Huit and sister Betty Beer. Guido is survived by his loving wife Margaret; children Karen Stanley and husband Steve and Robert Facchinello and wife Ruby all of Sterling, CO; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and sisters Irene Schneider and Gloria Kaiser and husband Adrian. Contributions may be made to the Guido Facchinello Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751. The fund will be donated to a charity.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 10, 2020