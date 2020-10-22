Bridgeport~ Gwendolyn Ann (Hill) Plank, 81, went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Decatur. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Steven Plank will officiate. Gwendolyn was born on April 28, 1939 to Duane and Catherine (Wixon) Hill in Sterling, Colorado. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Cory Ball; and her great-grandson Malachi. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter; Cynthia Marie Gober and husband Lary of Bridgeport; her sons, Michael William Plank of Perryton, Texas, Steven John Plank and wife Carol, of Bogata, Texas, and Matthew Bradley Plank of Sterling, Colorado; her grandchildren, Jessica, Jarod, Justin, Brandon, Justin, Kelsey, Jordan, Felicia, Tanya, Natasha and Amanda; thirty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her children's father, John Wesley Plank of Bogata, Texas; numerous extended family members and a host of friends. Hawkins Funeral Home Bridgeport 940-683-2211 www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com

