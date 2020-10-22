1/1
Gwendolyn Ann (Hill) Plank
Bridgeport~ Gwendolyn Ann (Hill) Plank, 81, went to be with our Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Decatur. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Steven Plank will officiate. Gwendolyn was born on April 28, 1939 to Duane and Catherine (Wixon) Hill in Sterling, Colorado. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Cory Ball; and her great-grandson Malachi. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter; Cynthia Marie Gober and husband Lary of Bridgeport; her sons, Michael William Plank of Perryton, Texas, Steven John Plank and wife Carol, of Bogata, Texas, and Matthew Bradley Plank of Sterling, Colorado; her grandchildren, Jessica, Jarod, Justin, Brandon, Justin, Kelsey, Jordan, Felicia, Tanya, Natasha and Amanda; thirty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her children's father, John Wesley Plank of Bogata, Texas; numerous extended family members and a host of friends. Hawkins Funeral Home Bridgeport 940-683-2211 www.hawkinsfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home
1909 9Th St
Bridgeport, TX 76426
(940) 683-2211
