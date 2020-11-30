1/1
Gwendolyn Michal
Gwendolyn Lee (Henningsen) Michal went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 93. A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. James R. Nash as officiant. Gwen was laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. at Flagler Cemetery in Flagler, CO. Gwenn was born on November 9, 1927 in Hastings, Nebraska to Fredrick and Velma Pearl (Golle) Henningsen. Gwenn graduated from Hastings High School in Hastings, Nebraska in 1945 and attended Hastings College. She graduated from St. Luke's Nursing program as a registered nurse in 1949. Gwenn married David Michal on February 11, 1951 in Wray, Colorado. To this marriage were born 5 children: Jim, Chris, Janet, Eunice, and Linda. They lived in Wray for a few months then moved north of Flagler, CO and farmed and ranched there until they retired. Gwenn clerked for Michal Auction from conception until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Frank and Ida Michal; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Helen and Lee Elsworth, Florence and Art Dorsey, Eunice and Jimmy Shaw, Kathy and Norman Michal; foster brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jack and Elva Williamson and great granddaughter Abby Michal. Gwenn leaves to mourn her husband, David; sons Jim (Bev) Michal and Chris (Jan) Michal; daughters Janet (Jim) Riese, Eunice (Scott) Morris, and Linda Loutzenhiser (friend Jim Cline); 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brother Robert (Arlene) Henningsen, and many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in Gwendolyn's memory to Lutheran Hour in care of Trinity Lutheran Church, 732 Clark, Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
