1/1
H. Dale Barry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Dale Barry, 87, passed on to be with his beloved Ellen, on Friday, June 26, 2020. Memorial services will be at 10:30 am Saturday, July 25 at Tennant Funeral Home with Pastor Jared Sonnenberg officiating. Dale was born on June 12, 1933 in Scottsbluff, NE to Emery and Ivey Barry. He grew up in Scottsbluff and after high school he joined the Navy. After his service to our country, he worked at the Scottsbluff newspaper, the Star Herald. Then in 1960, he moved to Sterling to work at the Journal-Advocate. He married Ellen Merrill in 1955. They were married for 61 years before her passing on June 22, 2017. After retiring from the newspaper, he worked at Mr. D's hardware. He was a lifetime member of the Sterling Elks Lodge and lifetime member of the V.F.W. Dale loved going to yard sales, playing cards, and working in the yard. He was also a loyal fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos. Dale is survived by his son Dale E. Barry and wife Dena of Sterling and son Jeffrey L. Barry of Evans; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Ellen Barry, parents Emery and Ivey Barry, sisters Sara (Barry) Brashear, Dorothy (Barry) Cable, and brother Gene Barry. Memorials may be made to the H. Dale Barry Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved