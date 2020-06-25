Harold G. Lauck, 90 of Sterling, passed away on Monday June 22, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Harold was born August 4, 1929 to Alex Lauck and Elizabeth (Karp) Lauck. Harold served in the U.S. Navy as a cook and was honorably discharged after 4 years. He worked at National Bi-Products as a cook and retired after 30 years. He went to work for Copper Mountain for two years and then moved to Sterling in 1992. Harold enjoyed playing bingo and wood crafting. Harold was a member of the Senior Citizen Club and he helped serve meals there for many years. He loved going to Meet & Eat at the Heritage Center where he met many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Alex and Elizabeth. Harold is survived by his son Lloyd Lauck of Lakewood, CO; sister Ruth Brant of Sterling and numerous nieces and nephews.

