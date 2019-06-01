|
Harry Marostica, 88 of Iliff passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Sterling. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8 at Iliff Head Start Gymnasium. Blaine Malmedal will officiate the service and it will conclude at the gym. Harry was born February 21, 1931 in Iliff to John L. and Domenica (Rinaldo) Marostica. He graduated from Iliff High School and farmed and ranched for over 50 years. He married Paula Ann Raffaeli on May 12, 1956 in Sterling, CO. Harry served his community as the mayor of Iliff for 17 years. He also sold crop insurance, did custom farm work, collected antiques and restored antique tractors. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Hawaii, Italy, Argentina and Australia and loved dancing. Harry always made time during the busy farming season to take his family on vacations. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Domenica; brothers John, Victor and Lawrence Marostica; sisters Erminia Gonzalez, Philomena Anich and Rose Landin and grandson Jordan Culp. Harry is survived by his wife Paula; son Michael Marostica and wife Lisa; daughters Gina Brankin and husband Tim and Joni Culp and husband Chris; 7 grandchildren, twin grandsons Grant Marostica and wife Arielle Creagan and Ryan Marostica and wife Kelly, Mitch Marostica, Dezi Marostica, Adam Marostica and wife Jessica, and twin grandsons Dallas Dusel and Connor Dusel; sisters Gin Frei, Nana Brandly and husband Larry, Marie Skov, and Roberta Rosas and husband Henry and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 1, 2019