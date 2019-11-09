|
|
Helen Lambert, 85, of Fleming passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at the Extended Care Unit in Haxtun. Visitation will be on November 16 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm at Tennant Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held November 17 at 12:30 pm at the Haxtun Community Center. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Haxtun Cemetery. Helen Lou or "Louie" to her family was born January 17, 1934 to Melvin and Mary (Thompson) Fryrear. She attended Highland Center School until the 8th grade and then went to high school in Haxtun, graduation in 1951. After graduation she attended Barnes Business School for 2 years and then worked at Public Services in Sterling for 4 years. Helen married Darrell Lambert on February 10, 1957 at the Haxtun Methodist Church. The couple bought a farm in the Dailey area and started working and raising their family there. They were married 50 years until Darrell's passing in 2007. She was a devoted wife and the absolute best mother anyone could ever wish for. Helen's parents instilled in her a strong work ethic that she carried with her throughout her life. She worked tirelessly on the farm milking cows, driving a truck or tractor, swathing hay- basically doing whatever needed to be done. In addition, she was an excellent cook, delivering many, many delicious meals to the field during wheat and corn harvest. It's difficult to say which she enjoyed more, watching a Denver Nuggets game (she had an impressive knowledge of their roster, stats, etc.) or heading up the hill to Blackhawk to play the slot machines. She was a very lucky person and won numerous large jackpots through the years. We always joked she had 2 speeds, regular speed and casino speed! She also enjoyed bird watching, sewing and playing pinochle with the neighbors. Helen enjoyed many things in her life, but her greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren. She never missed any of their games or any of the special moments in their lives. Helen is survived by sons Mark Lambert and wife Lee Ann of Sterling, Neal Lambert of Fleming; daughter Jodi Kippes and husband Tony of Iliff; grandchildren Brice Kippes and wife Rachael of Windsor, Alexa Hood and husband Wade of Windsor; great-grandchildren Harper and Reed Kippes and Lila Hood; sister Barbara Saylor and special friend Charlie Hesse of Sterling, and brother Dick Fryrear and wife Diane of Haxtun. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Darrell and infant brother Alan Lee. For the past 18 months of Helen's life she was a resident at the Extended Care Unit in Haxtun. It was truly her second home. She made such wonderful friends there and received such excellent care. Helen knew and remembered every person's name that worked or lived at the ECU. Her warm and gracious manner made everyone feel special and important. She was truly a one-of-a-kind lady who always put others first, never complaining, never imposing on you and never ever letting you know she might be in pain. Her love, kindness and generosity will be greatly missed and she will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helen Lambert Memorial Fund, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 9, 2019