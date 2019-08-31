|
Helen Theone Davis, 95, died peacefully in her home on August 17, 2019, in Glendale AZ at Annie's Assisted Living where she was a resident the past 2 years. Helen was born in Amherst, Colorado on June 4, 1924 to Andrew and Eula (Aird) Griggs. She was the youngest of 6 children and the only girl. At the age of 6, Helen's family moved to Hillrose, Colorado. There she met her high school sweetheart, Barton Elwood Davis. They were married on February 19,1943, prior to Elwood leaving for the Air Force. Helen followed Elwood to wherever he was stationed until his discharge in 1946. They lived in Messix, Colorado for 10 years working for the Union Pacific Railroad. In 1956, they bought a home in Sterling near their church, where Helen was the church secretary, and babysat for neighborhood children. She loved serving in every way at her church and made lifelong friends there. In 1996 she and Elwood moved to Arizona to be near their sons and families. Helen lived independently and in assisted living the last 6 years. Tinker, a rust colored poodle, brought great joy to her life. Helen is survived by her son Larry (Shirley) Davis, daughter-in law Diane Davis (Steven) Wolfe, grandsons Dan Davis and Michael Warran, and granddaughter Jamie Davis (Derrick) Kidd, and 6 great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers; husband, Barton Elwood Davis; infant daughter, Sharon Marie Davis; son, Gary Wayne Davis; and grandson, Barton Andrew Davis. A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held on September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Willowbrook United Methodist Church. The address is 19390 N. 99th Ave, Sun City, AZ 85373. Memorial contributions may be made to: St Jude Children's Hospital, Hospice of the West, or Willowbrook UMC General Fund.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019