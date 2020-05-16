Helga Grothe, who knew war and loss at an early age, passed away on February 27, 2020 at her home in Boulder. She was 78. Helga was diagnosed with non Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1999. Her cancer was treated and brought into remission but returned late last year. Helga is survived by her husband of 55 years, Willy Grothe, and a son, Andre. She is also survived by her younger siblings, a brother and two half sisters. She was preceded in death by her mother (1945), father (2002), and half brother (2016). Born on July 9, 1941 in Stettin (now Szczecin), Helga Dora Thom immigrated to the United States with her maternal grandmother, Berta Anklam, her brother and the Riesel family in 1951. She lived in Sterling Colorado where she graduated from high school in 1960. Helga married Willy in Sterling on May 16, 1965 prior to moving to Boulder. In Boulder, Helga worked for the Ben Franklin store as a clerk, the Boulder Valley School District as a kitchen aide, and the University of Colorado as a cashier, before training and working as a dental assistant. She retired at the time she began cancer treatments. Helga enjoyed catching up with family and friends and opportunities to travel. Her two vacations to Hawaii with her husband were among her favorite memories. She gardened avidly and looked forward to peaceful summer moments on her porch. In light of the corona virus outbreak, no memorial service is planned at this time. Helga's family encourages contributions made in her memory to the Ray of Hope Foundation which provides support to Colorado cancer survivors. The group may be reached at 720-546-9771 or via their website which includes a link under "Donate Today" to the Helga Grothe memorial page.

