Henry Reed Littler, 77, of Sterling, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Loveland, CO. A memorial service will be Wednesday, June 3rd at 1:30 PM at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with burial at Riverside Cemetery directly afterwards. Limited seating is available and social distancing precautions are required. Hank was born in Sterling, CO to Robert D. Littler and Mildred Leckler Littler. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Anne Hall Littler, on November 18, 1962 in Sterling, CO. After their marriage, Hank joined the service and they moved to Fort Hood, TX. Hank was then transferred to Bornheim, Germany where he worked in the military hospital. They loved exploring Europe and learning about the history of the areas they visited. Hank and Kathy settled back in Sterling, CO after his military service where he was a Radiologic Technologist at Sterling Regional Medical Center for almost 50 years. Hank was a strong, quiet man but loved his family and his wife dearly. He loved gardening and was proud of his beautiful backyard and vegetable garden. He enjoyed learning and reading about world history and tracing his ancestry back several generations. He spent time in his later years after Kathy passed learning to bake and perfecting bread recipes to give to family and friends. Hank was preceded in death by his wife Kathy who passed in 2018. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Avens of Fort Collins, CO; Robert M. Littler of Lander, WY; and Cassana Littler and husband Benjamin Johnson of Grand Junction, CO. He treasured spending time with his grandchildren--Tanner Avens, Ryker Avens, Ethan Littler, Jaedon Bruce, Brady Littler, Hank Littler, and Lily Littler. He is also survived by his siblings, David Littler of Sterling, Howard and wife Patti Littler of Thornton, CO and Karla Kelly of Ames, and multiple nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. In Heaven he has met many family members, his wife Kathy Littler, and his parents Robert and Mildred Littler.

Published in Journal Advocate on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
