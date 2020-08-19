Hillary "Hi" Buescher passed away August 12, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. Hi was born in Laramie, Wyoming to Ralph "Red" Buescher and Vivian Wall Buescher on November 8, 1929. He was the oldest of 3 children. Because of the Covid 19 virus, a Memorial/Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. His 90th birthday wish was to live long enough to vote for Trump. Unfortunately for him, he did not make it. Hi attended school in Laramie graduating from Laramie High School in 1948. He continued his education at the University of Wyoming graduating in 1952 with a degree in Vocational Agriculture. After graduating, he taught VoAg in several Wyoming schools including Hulett, Big Horn and Sheridan. He then moved to Colorado where he taught in Sterling, Fort Morgan, and Caliche. In 1950, he married Constance Willis. To this union, four daughters were born, Deborah, Christine, Kathryn, and Sandy. Hi and Connie were later divorced. In 1980, he married Linda Schroeder and gained a son, William "Bill" Schroeder. Hi and Linda recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. During his lifetime, Hi tried many things. He had a plant shop and The Getaway in Sterling. He sold insurance in Wyoming, worked for the Vernon Company selling advertisement on pens and so on, and he also painted barns. After retiring from teaching, he tried many other things. He was the candy man, the Orkin man, and he and his wife had an ice cream truck in the summer. Then, he got his real estate license and sold houses. When his eyesight failed him, he finally retired. Hi is survived by his wife, Linda Buescher, his daughters and son, Deborah Hattendorf, Christine Swanson and husband Rocke, Kathryn Beardsley and husband Gary, Sandra Bellendir, and his son, William "Bill" Schroeder and wife Darcieann, his 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ralph " Red "and Vivian Buescher, his sister Betty Lynne Irvine, and his brother Robert Buescher, two grandchildren Tara Swanson and Kailey Bellendir. Memorial contributions in his name can be made to Hospice of the Plains or Peace Lutheran Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

