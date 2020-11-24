1/1
Holt Houser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holt Brandon Houser, 51, of Sterling sadly passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10:00 am at the Sterling Foursquare Church with Pastor Ben Hackbarth officiating. Holt was born on May 17, 1969 in Holyoke to Marilyn (McMillan) Strother and later adopted by the late Doug Houser. He attended Fleming schools from 1977-1987 where he graduated. He moved to Greeley in 1989 after his dad died and worked various jobs. In May 1991, he met the love of his life and the rest is beautiful history. Shauna and Holt married in May of 1992 and together have 4 awesome kids. Life was never easy for Holt medically; he suffered from kidney disease early on, but was a warrior to the end. He worked to provide for his family until he was physically not able to. He was a son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many. He played football for the Fleming Wildcats from 1984-1987. He loved the sport and enjoyed his time playing as well as helping to coach the junior high team the past few seasons. Early on he loved hunting but was not able to physically meet the demand of walking the distances to find the perfect spot. He also played softball like nobody's business, and was often found at the softball fields, playing several nights of the week until he was not able to. He loved watching college football or college softball on tv. Holt is survived by his wife Shauna Houser of 28 years; children Shelby, Kolten, Derek, and Amber; mother Marilyn Strother (Rick); brother Eric Houser; sisters LaVonne Leach (Darrell); Tina Rockwell (Chuck); many aunts and uncles; 15 nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Doug Houser; grandparents Wilbur and Pauline Houser, Glen McMillan, and Clarence and Helen Barnhart; uncle David McMillan. Holt was always joking that he had the "face of an angel" and now he really does. He will be watching over us and praising Jesus with no more pain. Love you always, forever and ever. Contributions can be made to the Holt Houser Memorial Fund in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tracy Deines (Schaeffer)
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved