Holt Brandon Houser, 51, of Sterling sadly passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 10:00 am at the Sterling Foursquare Church with Pastor Ben Hackbarth officiating. Holt was born on May 17, 1969 in Holyoke to Marilyn (McMillan) Strother and later adopted by the late Doug Houser. He attended Fleming schools from 1977-1987 where he graduated. He moved to Greeley in 1989 after his dad died and worked various jobs. In May 1991, he met the love of his life and the rest is beautiful history. Shauna and Holt married in May of 1992 and together have 4 awesome kids. Life was never easy for Holt medically; he suffered from kidney disease early on, but was a warrior to the end. He worked to provide for his family until he was physically not able to. He was a son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend to many. He played football for the Fleming Wildcats from 1984-1987. He loved the sport and enjoyed his time playing as well as helping to coach the junior high team the past few seasons. Early on he loved hunting but was not able to physically meet the demand of walking the distances to find the perfect spot. He also played softball like nobody's business, and was often found at the softball fields, playing several nights of the week until he was not able to. He loved watching college football or college softball on tv. Holt is survived by his wife Shauna Houser of 28 years; children Shelby, Kolten, Derek, and Amber; mother Marilyn Strother (Rick); brother Eric Houser; sisters LaVonne Leach (Darrell); Tina Rockwell (Chuck); many aunts and uncles; 15 nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Doug Houser; grandparents Wilbur and Pauline Houser, Glen McMillan, and Clarence and Helen Barnhart; uncle David McMillan. Holt was always joking that he had the "face of an angel" and now he really does. He will be watching over us and praising Jesus with no more pain. Love you always, forever and ever. Contributions can be made to the Holt Houser Memorial Fund in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

