Iva Davis
1923 - 2020
Iva Mae Davis, 96 of Sterling passed away, November 20, 2020 in Ft. Collins, CO. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 24 at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Ben Hackbarth officiating. Iva was born November 28, 1923 in Sidney, Nebraska to Roy North and Martha (Rocker) North. She married Adelbert Davis on October 17, 1922 in Kimball, NE. She was a longtime member of Sterling Foursquare Church and she enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping and needlepoint. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Adelbert in 2014, daughter Wanda Tiedgen, grandson Terry Molnar, great-grandchild Sharee Brubacher, brother Doyle Wiegers and sister Pat Jensen. Iva is survived by her sons Adelbert E. "Gene" Davis and wife Marie of Ft. Collins, CO and Wayne Davis of Sterling, CO; grandchildren Dee Lyn Matthews, Robert Davis and wife Lorna, Mario Gonzales, Vanessa Davis and husband Greg, Jared Davis and wife Rachele; 12 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren and brother Roy Wiegers. Contributions may be made in Iva's memory to Sterling Foursquare Church, 427 N. 5th St., Sterling, CO 80751.

Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 23, 2020.
November 22, 2020
What a wonderful woman. She and her husband were such positive influences in my early years growing up two homes away. Our condolences to the families,
Bernie & Judi Lechman
Friend
