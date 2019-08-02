|
|
Jace Harris was born in Sterling, CO on March 27, 1992 to Jay Harris and Dana Sonnenberg-Harris. Jace grew up as an all-around cowboy. By age two he was sneaking out of the house just trying to get on a horse and later dragging his little sister, Karlee, along with him. Jace went to school at Lone Star where he was active in the FFA and High School Rodeo. He was also active in the local 4-H showing beef, sheep, and horses which were his favorite. Jace married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Jeni Boerner on September 5, 2015. Together they have two children Waylyn and Newt and a beautiful baby on the way that is due in February. Jace worked at the Eastern Colorado Research Center and was a self-employed rancher. He was a board member on the Cattlemen's Association and was a member of the American Border Collie Association. He loved breeding, training, working, and trialing his border collies. Jace also loved to hunt for doves and any kind of varmints. His favorite time of the year was branding season where he could spend time with family and friends doing what he loved most, riding and roping. Jace passed away on July 28, 2019 in Fleming, CO. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5th at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling with Pastor Jared Sonnenberg and Reverend Jerry Rohr officiating. A funeral dinner will follow at the NJC Ballroom. Inurnment will be after the dinner starting at 4:00 p.m. at Leroy Cemetery south of Fleming at the intersection of CR 18 and CR 71. Jace is survived by his wife, Jeni Harris, children Waylyn & Newt Harris, parents Jay & Dana Harris, Sister Karlee Harris Manuello and her husband Dylan Manuello. Brother-in-law Bryce Boerner with his wife Lindsay and three children Jayce, Mason, & Kelbin Boerner. Sister-in-law Kassie Thieszen and her husband Tyler and two children Layla & Lydia Thieszen. Mother in Law Lynn Krueger & her husband Lonnie Krueger. Father-in-law Steve Boerner. Grandparents: Jim & Linda Crowder, Larry & Joyce Schaefer, Frances Boerner, & James Harris. Aunts & Uncles: Beth Monheiser, Bob Monheiser, Dan & Debbie Sedelmeier, Bruce & Kathy Tenenbaum, Mike & Denise Schaefer, Tim & Tammy Sonnenberg, Jim & Lisa Schaefer, Bob & Kathy Wernsman, Gerald & Margie Boerner, John & Janice Woodson, Larry & Jodene Boerner, and Frank Boerner. In addition with many important and loving cousins. He is preceded in death by his Grandpa and Grandma Delbert & Joan (Nelson) Sonnenberg, Grandpa Jim Boerner, Uncles Mike & Spencer Sonnenberg, as well as many of his best pals that he raised, his border collies. Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to the Jace Harris Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 2, 2019