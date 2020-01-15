|
Jack Dale Myers Sr., 67, of Sterling passed away Jan. 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18 at Tennant Funeral Home, with Tim Edgar officiating. Jack was born to Earl and Colleen (Williams) Myers in Sidney, NE on Aug. 25, 1952. He attended K-10 schooling in St. Helens, Oregon, and got his GED in 1991. Jack worked at the beef plant for many years and also with Gary (Hezz) Headrick. Jack married Sue Headrick in 1972 in Sterling, CO. He was a member for the Elks for 21 years, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandkids. Jack is survived by his wife Sue Myers; sons Jack (Tina) Myers Jr of Swick, CO, and Charles (Kelley) Myers of Sterling; grandchildren Kylie Jo and Kellen Myers of Sterling; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Colleen Myers, and brothers Lanny and Lucky Myers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jack Myers Sr. Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jan. 15, 2020