Jacob Hein, 84, went to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 3 - 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 a.m. at the Berean Church in Sterling with a private interment at Riverside Cemetery following the service. Jack was born in Sterling, August 11, 1936 to Jake and Lydia (Nickal) Hein, his family moved to Atwood where he attended school and later, they moved to Iliff where he attended the Springdale, Sanders and Dillon Schools. Jack worked on the family farm and then for Goodrich Dairy collecting cans of milk from area farms. He later worked at the Broadway Lumber Company until he entered the Army on January 7, 1959. He served two years with some time stationed in Bamberg, Germany. Upon his return in December 1960, he joined his Dad building homes and began his own construction company, Hein Construction. Jack met Judy Munroe in May 1961 and they were married September 30, 1961. They resided in Sterling where they raised two daughters. In 1968, Jack and Judy purchased land northwest of Sterling. This was the beginning of the Pawnee Ridge Subdivision. He would build over 120 homes in his career, not only in Pawnee Ridge but other locations in the county as well. Jack was a hard worker and always kept busy even after retirement, building his final home at the age of 80. He enjoyed spending time with family and working in his workshop. He also looked forward to watching the Mecum and Barret-Jackson car auctions as well as old western movies. He is preceded in death by his wife Judy, parents, sister Dorothy and brother Don and great granddaughter Aaliyah Kind. Jack is survived by daughters Jennifer (Doug) Crow, Virginia (Rob) Hoffmann, granddaughter Lindsey Kind and great grandchildren Madison and Toby Kind. Memorial contributions in Jack's honor may be made to the Berean Church in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store