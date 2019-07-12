|
Jacob A. Mari, 95, of Sterling died July 9, 2019 in Sterling. Visitation will be Friday July 12th from 12:00 to 6:00 PM at Tennant Funeral Home followed by a Vigil and Rosary at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM, Saturday, July 13th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Jake's memory to St. Anthony's Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751. Jake was born December 5, 1923 in Sterling to Clarence Mari Sr. and Katherine Hochnadel. Jake lived and farmed at Stoneham, CO for 8 years, 3 1/2 years in Atwood, CO, and then resided in Sterling the rest of his life. Jake spent 40 years working as a pumper in the oil fields. He married Alyce M. Samber June 25, 1951 at St. Anthony's in Sterling. Jake loved doing things for his church. He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony Parish, lifetime member of BPO Elks Club, 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus and a longtime member of Riverview Golf Course. Jake is survived by siblings Richard Mari, Rose Wright, Barbara O'Neal, Dorothy Dobson, and Gertrude Fogale; sister-in-law Donna Mari, brother-in-law Harold Duffield, and special friend Helen McKnight; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alyce, and siblings Robert and Katherine in childhood, Marie Marostica, Ray Mari, Clarence Mari, Albert Mari, and Irene Duffield. In-Laws Vic Marostica, Joyce Mari, Hugh O'Neal, and Helen Mari. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jake's memory to St. Anthony's Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 12, 2019