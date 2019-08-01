|
|
James "Jim" Casper Boerner, 88, of Haxtun passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 6 pm Friday, August 2 at Tennant Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 am Saturday, August 3 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am Saturday with Father Jerry Rohr celebrating. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. Jim was born on May 25, 1931 in Sterling to Charles and Elizabeth (Berg) Boerner. He attended St. Peter's and later transferred to Fleming, graduating in 1949 from Fleming High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served until 1953. Jim married Frances C. Bornhoft at St. Peter's Catholic Church. They were married for 65 years. Jim worked for Toronto Pipeline in Sterling and was later transferred to Gillette, WY as a gauger in the oil fields. In 1960, he bought a farm 5 miles northwest of Haxtun where Jim and Frances raised their 5 children; and continue to live there. He enjoyed his family and grandchildren, gardening, and traveling with Frances including going to Alaska. He was a member of the Fleming V.F.W. and the Sterling Elks Lodge. Jim is survived by his wife Frances of Haxtun; children Gerald and wife Margie Boerner, Janice and husband John Woodson, Larry and wife Jodene Boerner, Steven Boerner, and Frank Boerner; 12 grandchildren: Kara, Chris, Tom, Mike, Phil, Joe, Emily, Erin, Bryce, Kassie, Jeni, and Moses; 15 great-grandchildren: Kenny, Paisley, Ryker, Scott, Annabelle, Evan, Reid, Cason, Jayce, Mason, Kelbin, Layla, Lydia, Waylyn, and Newt; siblings Mary Margaret, Lucille, Eileen, Kathy, and Tom. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth, brother Bobby. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to St. Peter's Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 1, 2019