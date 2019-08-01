Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Boerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Boerner


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Boerner Obituary
James "Jim" Casper Boerner, 88, of Haxtun passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 2 pm to 6 pm Friday, August 2 at Tennant Funeral Home. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 am Saturday, August 3 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am Saturday with Father Jerry Rohr celebrating. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery. Jim was born on May 25, 1931 in Sterling to Charles and Elizabeth (Berg) Boerner. He attended St. Peter's and later transferred to Fleming, graduating in 1949 from Fleming High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served until 1953. Jim married Frances C. Bornhoft at St. Peter's Catholic Church. They were married for 65 years. Jim worked for Toronto Pipeline in Sterling and was later transferred to Gillette, WY as a gauger in the oil fields. In 1960, he bought a farm 5 miles northwest of Haxtun where Jim and Frances raised their 5 children; and continue to live there. He enjoyed his family and grandchildren, gardening, and traveling with Frances including going to Alaska. He was a member of the Fleming V.F.W. and the Sterling Elks Lodge. Jim is survived by his wife Frances of Haxtun; children Gerald and wife Margie Boerner, Janice and husband John Woodson, Larry and wife Jodene Boerner, Steven Boerner, and Frank Boerner; 12 grandchildren: Kara, Chris, Tom, Mike, Phil, Joe, Emily, Erin, Bryce, Kassie, Jeni, and Moses; 15 great-grandchildren: Kenny, Paisley, Ryker, Scott, Annabelle, Evan, Reid, Cason, Jayce, Mason, Kelbin, Layla, Lydia, Waylyn, and Newt; siblings Mary Margaret, Lucille, Eileen, Kathy, and Tom. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth, brother Bobby. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to St. Peter's Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now