James Ray Carpenter, 75 of Sterling passed away April 12, 2019 at his home in Sterling, Colorado surrounded by his loved ones. At Jim's request there will not be a memorial service. Jim was born on the 28th of April 1943 alongside his twin brother Jerry to Victor and Irene (Puls) Carpenter in Burlington, Colorado. He grew up in Stratton, CO and graduated from Yuma, CO. He then attended 1 year at NJC where he played basketball. He had a 35-year career as a brakeman/conductor for the Burlington Northern Railroad. He was married for 40 years to his wife Paulette and they had 2 children Preston and Alicia. Jim's favorite things included attending local sporting events, buying and selling used cars, traveling the countryside looking for hidden gems and visiting his friends along the way. For the last 14 years Jim enjoyed doting over his granddaughters. Jim will be remembered for his gift of making everyone laugh and his kind demeanor. His stories, jokes, and one liners will live on forever in all of our hearts and minds. Jim is survived by his wife Paulette, son Preston and longtime soulmate Jaime Gorman, daughter Alicia and husband Michael Conover, their three daughters Halle, Ashtyn, and Jayla, as well as his brother Jerry, wife Joella, and sister Jo Talley. He was preceded in death by his brother Jack and his parents Victor and Irene. Thank you to all our friends and family for the continued support and prayers. In lieu of memorial contributions we ask you, in honor of Jim, to do something kind for someone else.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 16, 2019