James Thomas Hanrahan passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020. Jim was born in Pasadena, CA on May 2, 1940 to Leora Tuttle & Thomas Hanrahan. At the age of 14 his father passed away and his mother moved he, his sister Jean, and brother Tom to Cedaredge, CO to be closer to his grandmother Hazel Karraker. He graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1959, got married and had 2 daughters Michele and Dana. He owned an apple orchard north of Cedaredge and then later his own construction company. He was actively involved in the Cedaredge Men's Saddle Club and a leader for the Cedar Teen Drill Team his daughters were involved with. In 1978 he met the love of his life Judy Nichols, they were married in 1981 and he gained four more children, Troy, Christine, Bobby, & Verna. His work took him in a new direction and he took a position as a Ditch Rider on Grand Mesa at Leon Lake and Trickle Park. In 1985 he, Judy & the kids moved to Greeley, CO, where he began his career as a water commissioner. In the next few years they would move to Wray, CO, and finally settle in Sterling, CO, where he retired as a Senior Water Commissioner in 2004. Jim was voted Water Commissioner of The Year for the State of Colorado in 1992 and 2001. Jim is survived by his wife Judy Hanrahan, his sister Jean McHugh, and his daughters Michele Gallegos (Rob) of Rifle, CO, Dana Huff (Doug) of Delta, CO, Troy Reiner (Darlene) of Brogan, OR, Christine Castoe (Ryan) of Fort Morgan, CO, and Verna Ehn of Largo, FL. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces & nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Leora & Thomas Tuttle, his grandparents Hazel Karraker & Thomas Hanrahan, his brother Tom Hanrahan, and his son Bobby Castoe. Graveside funeral services will be held at the Cedaredge Cemetery on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

