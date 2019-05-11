Home

James J. "Jim" Billeter


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James J. "Jim" Billeter Obituary
James "Jim" J. Billeter age 77 of Sterling, CO died April 30, 2019 at Bear Creek Nursing Center in Morrison CO after a long struggle with cancer. Jim was born August 3, 1941 in Sidney NE. He is preceded in death by father, Merle O. Billeter; mother, Anna L. Mazel; and stepfather, Frank Mazel. He is survived by his siblings, Douglas Billeter of Loveland, Frances Deaver of Grand Junction, Janice Kennedy of Lakewood and Linda Hepler of Morrison. A former City of Sterling employee, Jim enjoyed bowling, fishing, and Colts football. A celebration of life will be held at Ice Lanes in Sterling on May 19 with interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney at a later date.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 11, 2019
