James "Jim" J. Billeter age 77 of Sterling, CO died April 30, 2019 at Bear Creek Nursing Center in Morrison CO after a long struggle with cancer. Jim was born August 3, 1941 in Sidney NE. He is preceded in death by father, Merle O. Billeter; mother, Anna L. Mazel; and stepfather, Frank Mazel. He is survived by his siblings, Douglas Billeter of Loveland, Frances Deaver of Grand Junction, Janice Kennedy of Lakewood and Linda Hepler of Morrison. A former City of Sterling employee, Jim enjoyed bowling, fishing, and Colts football. A celebration of life will be held at Ice Lanes in Sterling on May 19 with interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney at a later date.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 11, 2019