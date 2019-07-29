|
A strong, big-hearted, generous spirit and kind soul, James "Jeep" Piper, was welcomed home to the Lord on June 21, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held in his birthday month, Saturday, August 3, at 2:00 PM., at the NJC Hays Student Center Ballroom. The Celebration will include a meal for all family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his family: Michelle Hayes (Bob), Kimmerly Piper-Aiken; son, Jay (Pam); and nephews, Lynn (Edna), Dale (Dena), and Gary (Wendy) Dunning, and loving companion, Montelle Martens. He is remembered as being an inspirational teacher and mentor. His creativity was exemplified in his ability to design, build and remodel projects including livestock trailers, homes, and garages. He was passionate about maintaining lifelong friendships and family relationships. Dear to his heart, early on, was raising Suffolk sheep for 4-H with his children and, later on, being an active participant in the Faith United Methodist Church congregation. He was born in Manzanola, CO, August, 14, 1936. He was raised on a farm in Manzanola and graduated from Manzanola High School in 1954. During high school, he met his soul mate, "Janice," and they were married on Feb. 6, 1955. He attended CU-Boulder, CSU-Fort Collins and was Principal and Ag teacher at Arickaree School before moving to Sterling in 1968. He was an instructor and Chair of the Northeastern Junior College Ag department before retiring. Travelling to Australia, Hawaii, Canada, the Panama Canal, and across the U.S, including an Alaskan cruise, gave Jeep great joy. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the produce, boating and fishing, swimming, and visiting with friends! He could connect with total strangers and was devoted to attending family events and celebrations. "Mr. Piper" began his teaching career at Arickaree High school where he served as Principal, organized an outstanding Vo-ag program, FFA chapter and wresting program. After obtaining his Master's Degree in Agricultural Education at CSU, he taught welding, farm carpentry, agriculture machinery, power mechanics and other classes. He served as Aggie's Club sponsor, NJC Young Farmers advisor (being named the Outstanding Colorado Young Farmer Advisor in 1980), and Faculty Association President. Jim was a decades-long member and supporter of the Sterling Lions Club. He held several officer positions and received the Lions highest awards over his long tenure. He recruited dozens of individuals to join. He loved the club's various activities and participated in many such as: NJC's Scholarship Recipients, recognition of GED students, building handicapped ramps for homes, used eyeglass recycling, and construction of shelters at Prairie Park. He was especially proud of fabricating the Lion's megagrill which was used by all members for club fundraising by feeding thousands of folks at summer cookouts and Logan County Cowboy Breakfasts. His legacy of love will be passed on to his grandchildren, Cory Leicester, Penney (David Bennett) Aiken, Kaley (Jason) Zeisel, Brandon (Samantha) Aiken, Lucas and Emily Piper; along with great-grandchildren, Alaina Aiken O'Connell, Jacey, Jayla, and Joslyn Zeisel, and Emma and Henry Stephen. Jeep is survived by his brother, Tommy (Joyce) Piper; his sister, Linda (Bret and Lezlie) Shell and was preceded in death by loving wife Janice; his brother, Don; son-in-law, Paul Aiken; and nephew Alan Dunning. Memorial contributions can be made to: James Piper Memorial Ag Scholarship NJC Foundation, 100 College Ave., ES French #215 Sterling, CO 80751 online: njcfoundation.org or Faith United Methodist Church 230 Williams Place, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 29, 2019