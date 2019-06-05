Home

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Tennant Funeral Home
James Robirds Obituary
James "Jim" Robirds, 90, of Sterling passed away Thurs, May 30, 2019 in Sterling. Memorial service with military honors will be held Mon., June 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM, at Tennant Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Steimer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Jim was born December 17, 1928 to Wm. Daniel and Marjorie (Williams) Robirds in Sterling, CO. Jim was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a farmer, and a member of the Beet Growers Association, Corn Growers Association, and Bean Growers Association. Jim enjoyed reading and driving around Colorado. He is survived by his brothers Timothy Robirds, and Dennis Robirds; several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Wm. And Marjorie Robirds, brothers Bert Robirds and Don Robirds, and sister Marilyn Golden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to a .
Published in Journal Advocate on June 5, 2019
