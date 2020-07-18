1/
James Stephans
James Stephens, 65, of Sterling passed away July 8, 2020. A private family service will be held. James was born April 16, 1955 in Julesburg, Colorado to John and Nellie (Yount) Stephens. He attended Sterling schools, and then college at UNC, Greeley, CO. James was a member of the Sterling Elks and enjoyed playing golf. James is survived by his sister Jacque (Tim) Good of Cody, WY; brother John (Peggy) Stephens of Phoenix, AZ; nieces Brooke Good, Deidre (J.J.) Clemens, Ari Clemens, Micki (Travis) Ball; nephews Jacob Bal, Kaleb Ball, Jordan Hayworth, and Jaina Hayworth. James was preceded in death by his parents John and Nellie Stephens, and nephew Matt Stephens. Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory was entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Journal Advocate on Jul. 18, 2020.
