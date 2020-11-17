Jan Campbell Johnson, treasured sister, mom, grammy, soon to be great-grandma, aunt, and friend, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, to join her husband Richard and parents. Born on October 13, 1939, she was 81 years old. She was born in Grand Canyon, Arizona, to Ed and Earline Campbell, and the family lived and ranched in Roggen and then in Franktown, Colorado. After attending Colorado Women's College, she married Richard Johnson on October 18, 1958. They lived and ranched in Franktown, where they had two children, Suzanne and Mark. They purchased the 17 Ranch in Crook, Colorado, and relocated during the challenging winter of 1974. Life on the 17 Ranch for Jan included all facets of agriculture, including riding horseback, working cattle, raising Quarter Horses, and selling Vigortone feed. She was always on call to run any errand needed for the ranch, kids, or grandkids. If you asked Richard where she was, he would reply, "she is out spinning her wheels." Her faithful pickup(s) carried her in work and joy. She loved attending all the 4H and athletic events that involved her kids and grandkids, and as an avid Rockies fan, she would take the grandkids with her to enjoy a game in Denver. If you stopped by the ranch, her door was always open where you could expect a hot meal and great hospitality. This love she carried into her job at Sterling Livestock Commission, where she worked in her 'spare time.' Every Tuesday and Wednesday, she would prepare for that week's sale, where she would practice her hospitality with the extended cattle industry. Jan is survived by her daughter, Suzanne, and husband Dan Meier of Crook; Son, Mark of Crook; Grandchildren Hannah Walker and husband Zach; Kort Johnson and wife Rena; Weston Johnson, and Shayln Johnson, and their mother, Becky Johnson. In addition to her biological children, she leaves behind those she treasured, Jeannette Rudkin, Kilee, and Logan; and Justin and Leslie Fiscus and daughter Lacie, and lifelong best friend Karen Mcdonald, Sun City, AZ. She also leaves behind a sister Kathay and husband Darrell Rennels of Livermore, CO, and sister-in-law Joann Smith, Aurora, CO, and multiple nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband Richard. In lieu of a service, the family will be hosting an open house Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the home of Dan and Suzanne Meier, 31790 County Road 81, Crook, Colorado. Donations can be made to the 17 Ranch Memorial fund for the promotion and support of youth in agriculture or the Crook Historical Society. Donations can be sent in care of the above address.

