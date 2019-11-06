Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Fogale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Fogale


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Fogale Obituary
Janet Aileen Fogale, 77 of Sterling passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be held from 1 - 6 p.m., Thursday, November 7 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A closed casket funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 8 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Frank Waitley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Ranch. Janet was born August 10, 1942 in Hayden, Colorado to George Kenneth and Berenice Rebecca (Meeker) Whiteman. She graduated from high school in Hayden, CO and attended Colorado's Teacher College in Greeley. Janet married Peter Fogale on August 10, 1963 in Greeley, CO and the couple moved to Sterling and started the Cedar Creek Ranch. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Peter in 2010, son-in-law George "Pat" Gardiner and brothers, Larry and Lynn Whiteman. Janet is survived by her daughters Valda Gardiner, Linda Niccoli and husband Justin, Loretta Peña and husband Glenn and Lorraine Foreman and husband Mark; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and sisters-in-law Cheryl Whiteman and Marilyn Whiteman. Contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Hospice of the Plains in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -