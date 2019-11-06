|
Janet Aileen Fogale, 77 of Sterling passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Viewing will be held from 1 - 6 p.m., Thursday, November 7 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A closed casket funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 8 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Frank Waitley officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Creek Ranch. Janet was born August 10, 1942 in Hayden, Colorado to George Kenneth and Berenice Rebecca (Meeker) Whiteman. She graduated from high school in Hayden, CO and attended Colorado's Teacher College in Greeley. Janet married Peter Fogale on August 10, 1963 in Greeley, CO and the couple moved to Sterling and started the Cedar Creek Ranch. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Peter in 2010, son-in-law George "Pat" Gardiner and brothers, Larry and Lynn Whiteman. Janet is survived by her daughters Valda Gardiner, Linda Niccoli and husband Justin, Loretta Peña and husband Glenn and Lorraine Foreman and husband Mark; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and sisters-in-law Cheryl Whiteman and Marilyn Whiteman. Contributions may be made in Janet's memory to Hospice of the Plains in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019