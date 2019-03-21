|
Janet Clare Willich, 75 of Stoneham passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, March 24 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home followed by a Vigil service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 25 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Marek Ciesla celebrating mass. Burial will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Stoneham followed by a reception at the Stoneham Community Building. Jan was born July 5, 1943 in Sterling, Colorado to Delbert and Margaret (Bellender) Johnson. She grew up in Peetz, CO and graduated from Peetz High School. After graduation, she attended Barnes Business College in Denver, CO to become a key punch operator. Following graduation from college, she moved to Farmington, NM to work at a bank. She then became extended family to her college friend, Esther Warren. She later moved back to Peetz and went to work for the Sterling Industrial Bank. She met her husband David in 1967 and the couple was married on April 20, 1968 in Peetz. Dave and Jan have resided in Stoneham since 1968. Jan was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Stoneham. Family and faith were the most important things in her life. She enjoyed helping out on the ranch and never missed an important occasion or ballgame in her kids' lives. Family was everything to Jan and she treasured the times when the family could all be together; especially with her beloved grandson Seth. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Dorothy Margaret Willich, brother John Johnson, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Marvin Volle, sister Virginia Fehringer and brothers-in -law Gordon Hill and Vernon Kallweit. Jan is survived by her husband David, daughter Julie Hays and husband Derrick of Broomfield, CO; sons, Robert Willich of Stoneham and Steven Willich of Aurora, CO; grandson Seth Hays of Broomfield, CO; siblings, James Johnson and wife Mary of Laramie, WY, Arthur Johnson and wife Barbara of Ft. Collins, CO, Dorothy Kallweit of Littleton, CO, Mary Hill of Sterling, CO, William Johnson of Denver, CO, Charles Johnson and wife Kris of Westminster, CO and Barbara Schnug and husband Dutch of Carr, CO; sister-in-law Maryann Johnson; brother-in-law Mark Fehringer and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Janet C. Willich Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 21, 2019