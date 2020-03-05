|
Janice Leora Lechman, 80, of Sterling passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Sterling. Vigil & Rosary services will be held Friday, Mar. 6 at 6 p.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, Mar. 7th at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. with Father Ken Koehler celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Janice was born February 14, 1940 in Sterling, Colorado to Clarence and Marguerite (Foxhoven) Koehler. She worked as a Head Cook for RE-1 Valley School district then for 20 years at Wal-Mart. On Feb. 27th, 1960 she married Donald Lechman. The two later divorced in 1989. Janice enjoyed traveling, baking, bingo, and playing cards. She loved cheering on the Rockies and the Broncos. Some of her favorite memories were times spent with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her gambling trips and attending church services at St. Anthony's. Janice was also a courageous Breast Cancer Survivor. Janice is survived by daughter Connie Roth & husband Rod of Sterling and grandchildren Tyler, Sarah, and Josilyn, great-grandson Brady, son Dave Lechman & wife Diana of San Diego, CA and granddaughter Tina and great-grandson Jackson, daughter Debbie Smith of Ft. Collins, CO and grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, and Brittanie, great-grandchildren Andrew, Marcus, Braysen, Nichole, Kaia, and Abbie, daughter Kelli Jo Lechman & fiancé Steve Cortez of Conifer, CO, and grandchildren Jessey, Hayley, and Josh, son Kenneth Lechman & wife Ali of Sterling and grandchildren Brooke, Cody, Dillon, and Bryant, great-grandchildren BrayLynne and Beau, sister Charlotte Gaynor of Ft. Collins, CO, sister Betty Herzog of Sterling, brother Rev. Kenneth Koehler of Denver, CO, brother Dale Koehler & wife Linda of Sterling, sister Peggy Zink & husband Sonny of Iliff, brother Morris Koehler & wife Rene of Evans, CO, sister Mary Koehler of Sterling, sister Vickie Barker & husband Don of Sterling, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Marguerite Koehler, son Ronald Lechman, grandson Bradlee Lechman, sister Kathy Taylor, brother Ronald Koehler, and brother-in-law Ray Herzog. Memorials can be made in honor of Janice to the David Walsh Cancer Center or St. Anthony's Catholic Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 5, 2020