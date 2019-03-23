Home

Jay Hoppal passed away on March 8, 2019 in Loveland CO. He was born to Donald and Margaret (Osborn) Hoppal on Feb. 4, 1962 in Grand Junction CO. He attended schools in Denver and Sterling. Jay started working in the oilfield 1979, supplementing the slow times driving heavy equipment, continuing until his death. Jay is survived by his wife, Natasha; stepdaughter, Maddy; brother, Justin Hoppal (Marion); sisters, Laurie Leach (Billy Barfield), Lynnette Becker (Dale); nephews, Nathan Hoppal, Harley Becker; nieces Wendy Hall, Rebecca Leach-Hauschulz, Victoria Leach. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don Hoppal and Margaret Cody and two nephews, Brian Leach and Mathew Becker. A memorial is planned for June 15 in Loveland, CO.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019
