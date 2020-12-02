Jeff Weiss, 71, of Sterling, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Sterling. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Jeffrey Louis Weiss was born November 26, 1948 in Ovid, CO to Louis Clayton Weiss and Jeanette (Kinnison) Weiss. Jeff attended school in Ovid through 1966 graduating from Revere High School in their first graduating class of 1967. He then attended Western State College in Gunnison graduating in 1971 with a BS in Business Administration. Jeff worked for ASCS-FSA with USDA for 33 years, 26 of those years as the county director in Logan County. Jeff was married to Penny (Rundall) Weiss from 1970 to 1986 and to this union two children were born, Rachael and Andrew. Jeff later met longtime loving companion, Jean Myrom who has always been a great support and partner to Jeff and the family. Jeff was a lifetime member of the Elk's Club and the NRA. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, and camping. Jeff is survived by loving partner Jean Myrom of Sterling, daughter Rachael Weiss (Jack Penley) of Denver, CO, son Andrew Weiss (Allison Alter) of Fort Collins, CO, sister Judy Heath (Alan) of Grand Junction, CO, and brother Edward Weiss (Lannie) of Rifle, CO. He was preceded in death by father Louis in 1972 and mother Jeanette in 2010. Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory was entrusted with arrangements.

