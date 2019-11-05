|
Jeff Sweet husband of 30+ years to Debra Sweet was killed in October during a tragic traffic accident in Weld County. He had just turned 61. Jeff was proceeded in death by his parents Walden and Shirley Sweet of Boulder, CO and his brother David of Jackson, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife Debbie and sons Jordan, Daniel, and Garrett as well as his sister Amy Archibald, brother-in law Gary, and their children Jason, Patrick, Kyle and their families. His brother David's wife Sue and their sons Chris and Brendan. Jeff's big smile (after many dental procedures) and warm heart were an inspiration to everyone he met. He was always willing to help a stranger. He lived life to the fullest as a scuba diver, outdoorsman, beekeeper, black belt in Taekwon-Do, and as a musican. He loved music of every kind (except RAP) and played the guitar one of 4 that he owned daily. Jeff was a jack of all trades, including home construction much to his families benefit. Riding his Harley, brewing beer/wine in his garage were his hobbies. When Jeff wasn't playing, he worked with electronics in the Aerospace Industry at CU and Ball Aerospace sending many scientific experiments and instruments into space. He visited KSC a few times to assist with payload deployment. Please visit the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to see a "Spiders in Space" habitat that he helped to build while working at Bioserve Space Technologies. Jeff was much loved by his family and will be missed by many. In leiu of flowers and cards please make donations to the Longmont Humane Society https://longmonthuman.org where Jeff adopted many pets over the years. There will be a Celebration of his Life at Front Range Brewery in Lafayette, CO on November 7th starting at 5PM.
Published in Journal Advocate on Nov. 5, 2019