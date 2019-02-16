|
Jerome (Jerry) Maurice Koester, 82, was called to his heavenly home on January 21, 2019 at 11:30 pm at the Rapid City Regional Hospital. Jerry was born to the late Henry John Koester and Rose Marie Salber Koester, a farmer and a homemaker respectively, in Sidney, NE on March 26, 1936. He graduated from the St Patricks Catholic School in Sidney, NE in 1954. Jerry is survived by his daughters, Deanna (Frank) Roberts of Garland, TX, Ronda (Mark) Jones of Killeen, TX and Peggy Koester Wilber of Casper, WY; his son, Jerry (Annette) Koester of Newcastle, WY; his step-daughter, Margaret McClure; step-son, Mike Kramer; his grandchildren, Charlie (Aisha) Haupt of Mesquite, TX, Alisha Jones of Killeen, TX, Tosha (Dirk) Dickinson of Douglas, WY, Shayna (Nate) Shotwell of Douglas, WY, Lacie Koester of Newcastle, WY and Danielle McClure of Oak Harbor, WA; his great-grandchildren, Avery Haupt of Mesquite, TX, KaeLynn, Darius, Davion, Dracen, and KazLiegh Dickinson of Douglas, WY and Gary McClure of Oak Harbor, WA; his brothers, Bob (Bonnie) Koester of Ogallala, NE, Chuck (Jean) Koester of Greeley, CO, Ed (Pam) Koester of Peetz, CO; and his sister, Geraldine (Jerry) Sutton of Denton, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Koester, Rose Koester and Helen Koester. His wives, Ann Goetzinger-Hegarty, Shari Bartnik and Tudy Koester; his brothers, Don (Linda) Koester and John Koester; his sisters, Dorothy (Matt) Treinen and MaryAnn (Joe) Beeman; and his step-son, John Kramer. Jerry was cremated as he wished to be. There will be a celebration of life service in Sidney, NE at the Gehrig-Sitt Chapel at 10am Saturday, February 23. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery will follow the service.
Published in Journal Advocate on Feb. 16, 2019