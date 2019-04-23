|
|
Jerry LeRoy Ward, 83, of Sterling passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on March 17, 1936 in Chickasha, OK. Jerry moved to Sterling as a teenager where he met the love of his life Jean Volcic. They married in 1954 and had 3 children, Larry, Lee, and LuAnne. He was a lifetime truck driver for over 60 years. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25 from 4 pm to 7 pm at Tennant Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Friday, April 26 at 10 am at Tennant Funeral Home.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 23, 2019