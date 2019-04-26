|
Jesus "Jess" Garcia, 73, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, April 23rd in Sterling. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Tennant Funeral Home with Pastor John Roberts officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Jesus "Jess" Garcia was born December 24, 1945 in Galveston, TX to Timoteo and Angelena (Valdez) Garcia. He attended Crook for Elementary school then Iliff/Caliche for High School. After school Jess served in the US Army from 1965 to 1967. During his working life he worked for Darrel Stark as a farm hand, spent 12 years as an officer with the Sterling Police Department, and then from 1986 on he was self-employed with his business E&J Carpet Cleaning. Jess married Evangelina Montemoyer on March 1, 1969 in Sterling and the two were married for 15 years. He then wed Bonnie Fonseca on April 18, 1992 in Sterling with Bonnie and Jess celebrating 27 years this month. Jess enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his garage and at the shop. Jess is survived by wife Bonnie, children, Paul (Abbi) Garcia, Victoria (David) Rossa, Terri (Ian) Tolbert, Lori (Coyne) Krupske, Cynthia Fonseca (Richard Lewis), grandchildren Austin Garcia, Caleb Garcia, Taylor Fonseca, sisters Jeane Vargas, Isabel Garcia, Mitzi Reyes, Lola Garcia, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father Timoteo, mother Angelena, sister Julie Garcia, brother Lupe Garcia, sister Mary Garza, brother Albert Garcia, brother Joe Garcia, and infant son San Martin Garcia. Memorials can be made to the Jesus "Jess" Garcia Memorial Fund c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Apr. 26, 2019