"Music heals the heart & Makes it whole, flows from heaven to the soul." Joan "Joanie" Elizabeth Jackson, 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home in Sterling, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. An invitation only Funeral Service (due to COVID-19) was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 for family at the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling with Reverend Michelle D. Witherspoon officiating. Joanie was born in Sterling on July 28, 1956 and was one of three children born to Hollis K. Jackson and Ruth E. (Dreier) Jackson. She was baptized at the First Presbyterian Church in Sterling. Joanie attended grade school at Pantall and Hagen Elementary Schools and graduated from Sterling High School in 1974. She attended Northeastern Junior College, earning a certificate in Hotel Management. Joanie continued to rise in responsibility within the hotel and hospitality industry. She worked at hotels in Greeley, Colorado and Rock Springs, Wyoming, returning to Sterling to start a management career at the Holiday Inn. Joanie started working on her own business projects in 2000, including online business "Festive Baskets" and providing accounting services, which made it possible for her to focus her time on raising her son, Nicholas, and being a caregiver for her mother. In 2006, she started work with Alpine Access as a call center customer assistant, eventually being promoted to managing national accounts for Dillard's and Lowe's credit services until her retirement in 2018. In 1975, Joanie was recognized as a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Joanie had a passion for playing the piano and gardening. She was a devout Christian, freely sharing positive faith messages to all friends and family on social media and in personal conversation. Joanie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. James H. and Jennieve M. (Kellogg) Jackson and Emerit A. and Daisy P. (Reinhardt) Dreier; mother Ruth E. (Dreier) Jackson; and Raul Ralat, Nicholas' father. Joanie is survived by her father Hollis Jackson; son Nicholas and wife Marjorie (Fullen) Jackson, all of Sterling, Colorado; stepson Ryan and wife Crystal (McNew) Radtke of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepdaughter Shawn (Radtke) and husband Aaron Burkhardt of St. Paul, Nebraska; sister Susan Jackson of Sterling, Colorado; twin brother Jim and wife Kelley (White) Jackson of Estes Park, Colorado; four grandchildren Jessie Hale, Madison Hale, Angela Burkhardt, Logan Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

