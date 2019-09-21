|
Joan "Joni" Marie Nelson, 62, of Proctor, CO passed away Sept. 18, 2019. A Memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 23rd at 4:30 PM at the United Church of Crook with Pastor Dale Pierce officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Joan was born February 20, 1957 to Harvey and Mary Jane (Gardner) Nelson in Sterling, CO. She attended school at Crook, Caliche, NJC and CSU. She was in the book of "Who's Who" many times in school. Joni was a bookkeeper for Easter Seal Society, a mother and home maker. She married Jack Dwayne Darling in 1977, later divorced in 1987. She then married and separated from Alvin Rhodes. Joan enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, baking, and cooking. She loved all the sciences, and excelled in anything she did. Joan lived life to the fullest. She was a saved Christian, and was deeply loved by her family. No one will ever be able to fill her place in our hearts. Joan is survived by her daughters Josie Jones (Kolt), of Brighton, CO, and Johanna Griffith of Sidney, NE; siblings Janet Nelson, Jeane Davis, Allen Nelson, Buzz Nelson, Alvin Nelson and Jody Banning; grandchildren Melissa Sanchez, Joey Shortino, Brooklyn Shortino-Milheim, Giovoni Shortino, Devin Holbrooks, Nayeli Haynes, Canaan Griffith, Natasha Young, Alex Milheim and Triston Milheim; special friends Coy and Bernadette Marick and Lou Fundus. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Mary Jane Nelson, a son, a daughter, and a brother. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Johanna Griffith or Josie Jones, c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 21, 2019